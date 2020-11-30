Linda M. Oyer, 74, of Kensington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

She was born Sept. 2, 1946 at home to the late Earl Lloyd and Helen Marie (Clark) Chilson.

Linda graduated from Minerva High School and married Dale Lawrence Oyer on Nov. 9, 1969 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2017.

Linda belonged to the Kensington Christian Church and worked at the Kensington Meat Locker and later, The Kensington Market. She was active in the community by being an election board poll worker. Her hobbies were canning, sewing and puzzles. Linda was an avid bowler and Buckeye’s fan.

Survivors include her daughter, Lucinda H. Oyer of Malvern; brother, Junior Lee Chilson of Kensington; two sisters, Shirley (Roger) Whitehair of Kensington and Beverly Jean Davis of Murray, UT; and many loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Karen Agnes Chilson.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Maple Cotton Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kensington Christian Church.