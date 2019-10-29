Linda Marshall, a retired teacher, counselor and college administrator, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

She was a daughter of Charles and Grace Marshall, late of Carrollton.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1959. She always felt privileged to have been born and raised in such a wonderful time, place and loving family.

She received her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1963. She obtained her master’s degree from Wright State University in 1983.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Jon Marshall, Bill Roberts and sister, Ann Sher.

She was an avid bridge player, attended concerts, enjoyed playing tennis and had a wonderful sense of humor. Linda’s real and abiding passions were her family and friends. She did her best to care for and set a positive example for her daughter and grandchildren to the very end of her life.

She will be sorely missed by her partner, Larry Barz; her daughter, Amy Thornton, and her grandchildren, Nicholas Haney and Jacob Thornton.

Following her wishes, there will be no service.

To celebrate her life, remember Linda in a toast with your favorite beverage. Spend time with your loved ones and stay connected to your enduring friends.