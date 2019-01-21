Linda “Sue” Lovejoy, 66, of Carrollton, formerly of Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born Sept. 8, 1952 in Ravenna, Ohio to Ira Edward and Barbara Jean (Rhinehart) Hayes.

Along with being a dietician at Robinson Memorial Hospital, Sue and her husband served as Pastor and First Lady of the Jesus Revival Apostolic Church in Brady Lake and Carrollton for over 25 years.

Survivors include her husband, Denver; children, Barbara (Michael) Earl, Denver, Jr. (Tabatha) and Michael (Kris); 8 grandchildren, Josiah, Jacob, Noah, Hannah, Isaiah, Gracie, Isabella and Elijah; 1 great grandchild, Gideon; brothers, Ralph (Julia) and Fred (Cheryl) Hayes; brother-in-law, Earl Lovejoy and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister and best friend, Gloria Lovejoy. Calling hours were Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Elder Joe Boyd officiating. Private family burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Gloria’s Golden Heart Foundation, 6782 Infirmary Rd., Ravenna, Ohio 44266. Condolences and memories of Sue may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.