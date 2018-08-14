Lloyd A. Miller, 83

Lloyd A. Miller 1934 – 2018

Lloyd A. Miller, age 83, of Scio passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 in Trinity Hospital Twin City, Dennison.

Born Nov. 23, 1935 in West, WV, he was a son of the late Austin B. Miller and Artie O. Postelwaite Miller. Lloyd was in the first combined class from Perrysville High School to Scio High School, graduating 1952. After graduation he served his country in the US Air Force with the Air-Sea Rescue in Alaska.

Lloyd furthered his education at Elkhart University in Indiana in lab/x-ray technician. He worked for a few years a TRW in Minerva as a spectrograph operator then he took care of his aging parents. He was a life member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 and had managed their bar for a few years.

Surviving are his brothers Gerald Miller of Scio and Royal (Adele) Miller of Carrollton; nieces and nephews Larry, Ronnie, Leroy, Jean, Daryl, Pamela, Gregory. Kimberly, Susan Lee and Randal and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Sylvia McDaniel, a half-brother Norman Johnson and a niece Frances Brown.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at 11:30 am in Perrysville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place in Perrysville Cemetery after the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with his services.