Lois I. Kovach, 89, of Carrollton, died early Thursday morning May 9, 2019 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born December 31, 1929 in Carrollton, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Bessie Myers Hewitt.

Lois retired in 1998 after thirty five years at PCC Airfoils in Minerva. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lila Kovach of Carrollton and one grandson, Travis Kovach of Kent.

In addition to her family, Lois loved fishing in Canada and her trips to Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and grandson, Yogi, along with one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Lois’ name may be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615.