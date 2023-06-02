Lois Irene Newell, 96, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Lois was born in Malvern, Ohio, Aug. 12, 1926, to Jacob R. and Carrie J. (Kirkpatrick) Wadsworth.

Lois and her siblings grew up on the Great Trail Buffalo Farm in Malvern. She graduated from Malvern High School and Aultman School of Nursing. She worked as an RN in the private duty sector and retired from Molly Stark. Lois was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She was a life member of the Carroll County Historical Society and the Carroll County Nursing Society. She was also very proud of making Juanita Ware in Malvern.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bonnie (Frank) Chiurco of Carrollton; her 3 sons, William (Barbara) Newell of Carrollton, Bob Newell of Dellroy, and James Newell of Dellroy; her two foster sons, Tam Nguyen of Dellroy and Dung Lieu of Orange, CA; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C Newell; a daughter, Phyllis Newell; a daughter-in-law, Diane Newell; two brothers, Frederick Wadsworth and William Wadsworth; and five sisters, Helen Budinski, Martha Lucas, Mary K. Boice, Mildred M. Ridzon and Carrie C. Bailey.

There will be private family services.

Burial will be in Baxter Ridge Cemetery.

A special thank you to Centreville Village, Crossroads Hospice, and Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll County Foundation, c/o Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Ave. N, Suite 200, Canton, OH 44702

