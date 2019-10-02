Lois Larue Carson, 93, of Minerva, passed away at Carroll Golden Age Retreat County Home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Lois was born in Massillon, OH, June 24, 1926 to Edward N. and Amanda Amelia (Smith) Timmis.

Lois was one of three sisters.

Lois was a homemaker and also worked on the family farm.

Lois is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Harold) Walters of Scio and Kitty Duff of Minerva; one son, Greg (Keri) of Dellroy; six grandchildren, Isaac Walters, Hannah (Josh) Conley, Casey Carson, Jessica (Preston) May, Tiffany Parker, and Cody Duff; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Carson, and a grandson, Heath Carson.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, OH, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

