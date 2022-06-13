Lois White Maple, 98 years young, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022, in her home with her family by her side.

A daughter of the late Walter Scott and Ethel Knox White, she was born April 6, 1924, in Minerva, Ohio.

Lois was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Carrollton and a 1942 graduate of Carrollton High School. Spending time with family and friends was her main love. She not only raised her six children but was always there to help with her many grandchildren. For about 15 years she baked all the pies and cheesecakes for Heartland Hill Restaurant and when asked, she could tell you exactly just how many of each, and it was in the thousands. In her spare time, she loved to sew and crochet doilies and Afghan blankets of all sizes and colors. In her later years much of her time was spent playing her organ. She was a self-taught, played all by ear, musician. For the past 2 years she looked so forward to every Thursday afternoon of lunch and canasta card games played with her family and friends. Lots of fun and laughter by all. Before her husband Carl passed away they worked side by side training horses for harness racing at several of the surrounding county fairs and at Northfield Park and The Meadows racetracks, and they also raised and trained several colts throughout those years.

She is survived by two sons, Danny (Cathy) Maple and Donald “Butch” (Barb) Maple; three daughters, Barb (Richard) Boring, Edie (Charles) Lowdermilk, and Nancy (David) Mehalik; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a sister, RuthAnn Harris; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend and former horse trainer/driver of Lois and Carl, Verne Gagnon of Canada.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1989; a daughter, Judy Starr, and brother, Harold White.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Marty Martin officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.