Lola M. Rahmoeller, 95, of Coshocton, Ohio, and previously of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Jan.16, 2021.

She was born July 16, 1925 in Phyllis, KY, to the late Alex Reynolds and Telia Hunt Reynolds. She married Inest Thacker Aug. 2, 1945 and he passed away June 6, 1991. Lola had resided in Carrollton since 1972, and six years ago moved to Coshocton County. She was originally from Canton, Ohio, where she worked as a rubber worker and retired from Teledyne – Monarch Rubber of Hartville, Ohio in 1966. She was a member of Carrollton Baptist Temple and the Golden Agers of the church. She will be remembered for her quilting, her gardens, and love for her family.

Survivors include three daughters, Glenda (Albert) Currence of Coshocton, Ohio, Glema Leatherman of Spokane, WA, and Lecia (Ronald) Eckley of Orange, TX; her loving sister, LaVonne Blackburn of Phyllis, KY; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Wahl, Michael Jones, Charlene Price, Brett Hershberger, Greg Hershberger, Brandon Eckley, and Amber Miller; 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her parents and five brothers, Willis, Hassell, Elda, Homer and Paul Reynolds; one grandson, Brett Hershberger; and her sister, Lillian Rostic.

Calling hours will be held at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home of Carrollton, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 10 a.m.-noon with the funeral service at 12 noon with her nephew, James Reynolds officiating.

Burial will be at Perrysville Cemetery. A special thank you to all of the staff at Windsor Wood Place Assisted Living of Coshocton for their amazing care, compassion and kindness! Thank you also to Community Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia, Ohio.