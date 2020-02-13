Lora Ann Atha, 52, of Salineville, Ohio, passed away at her residence Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

She was born Aug. 24,1967 in Canton, Ohio, to Ed and Donna Faye (Leishman) Raffle. Lora’s hobbies were her poetry and creative writing.

Lora is survived by her companion, Donald Hamilton; three sons, Eric Atha and his fiancé, Ashley of Pittsburgh, PA, Ryan and his wife, Victoria Atha of Minerva, Ohio, and Sean Atha of New Philadelphia, Ohio; a stepson, Donnie Hamilton; two daughters, Alysyn Atha and her fiancé, Louis of Carrollton, Ohio, and Haylee Hamilton of Salineville, Ohio; her husband, Scott Atha; two step-daughters, Jessica and Leah Hamilton; her mother, Donna Leishman of New Middletown, Ohio; a sister, Angela; and her husband, Kenny Smith of Dellroy, Ohio. She also leaves four grandchildren, William Leasure, Weston Lee, Korianne Lee, Warren Lee and many loving step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Raffle.

Calling hours for Lora will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1p.m. Burial will follow at the Mechanicstown Cemetery.