Lora M. Brozovic, 58, of Dellroy, OH, died early Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019 in the Mercy Medical Center at Canton, OH following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 15, 1961 in Canton, OH and was the daughter of Susan E. Straughn Sandefur of Dellroy and the late Marion W. Sandefur.

Lora had worked as a cook in several area restaurants over the years, and had also owned and operated the former Window Box Floral in Carrollton. For many years, she was an Emergency Medical Technician for the former P & S Ambulance Service (now AMR). She was an active and faithful member of the Christ Community Church in Dellroy. Since she lived near Atwood Lake, she was fond of boating and fishing, and also enjoyed traveling. A loving wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother, she will be missed by her family and many friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert Allan Brozovic, whom she married May 10, 1991; her four sons, Daniel P. Sandefur of Dellroy, Ronald Marion Beaver of Waynesburg, OH, Joshua Ray Beaver and Zachariah (Jessica) Beaver, both of Louisville, OH; her three siblings, Steven (Mary) Sandefur of Canton, Donna Bullard and David (Hope) Sandefur, both of Dellroy; her four grandchildren, McKenna, Grace, Ruby, and Quinn along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Scott Welch officiating. Calling hours will be held Monday from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website, www.baxtergardner.com.