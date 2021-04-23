Loretta G. Bick, 88, of Amsterdam, passed away Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 in Valley Hospice at Trinity West.

A daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Marcus Polen, she was born April 28, 1932 in Lee Township, Carroll County.

A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam, she was active in the Catholic Women’s Club, and was a member of the Polish National Alliance.

Loretta loved her family and her church. She enjoyed reading and chatting with her many friends on the phone. She was a natural at putting people at ease and seldom went anywhere without striking up a friendly conversation with a total stranger. Loretta was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, John (Debra) Bick of Bowling Green and Joseph (Lori) Bick of Amsterdam; a grandson, Shawn (Meg) Bick; and a great granddaughter, Rhian Bick.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bick, in 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at noon in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday in the church from 11 a.m. until time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.