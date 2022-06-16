Lorna R. Anguish, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late William and Ada Gertrude (Davis) Waters, she was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Salem, WV.

Lorna was a member of the Vo-Ash Chapel and enjoyed reading, puzzles, and traveling during her lifetime.

She is survived by her nephew, Paul, and niece, Dee of Florida; and nieces, Linda and Sharon of West Virginia, Pam (Bill) Grim of Carrollton and Nancy (George) Hendrickson of Scio; and a host of “Very Special” neighbors and friends of Vo-Ash Lake.

Along with her parents, Lorna was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Bliss in 1991, and second husband, Howard Anguish in 2014; two brothers, Leo and Howard; and sister, Ada.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Jim Adams officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of services.