Lorraine A. Skinner, 92, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

She was born in Salineville, Ohio, April 7, 1928 to the late J. Albert and Velma L. (Rose) Tolson. She married Floyd D. Skinner on June 25, 1950, celebrating 69 years. He passed away Dec. 16, 2019.

Lorraine and Floyd owned Skinner Plumbing & Heating for over 40 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) of Carrollton. Lorraine enjoyed being a volunteer with the Carroll County Hospice and at Cross City Correctional Facility in Cross City, FL. Lorraine graduated from Walsh College with an Associate degree. She and Floyd enjoyed traveling extensively.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Jeff) Jordan of Columbus, Barbara (Chuck) DeNoon of Carrollton, Kenny (Helen) Skinner of Carrollton and Bill Skinner of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Sharon (Tim) Brace, Clayton McGary, Tim Skinner, Carter (Niki) McGary, Cody DeNoon, and Cade Skinner; six great grandchildren, Kaylee Brace, Madison Brace, Lucas McGrady, Sophia McGrady, Lexi McGrady, and Anderson McGrady; her siblings, Judith Lafferty of Salineville, Ohio, and a brother, Kenneth (Connie) Tolson of Salem, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Yvonne Finn.

The family wishes to thank all who cared for Lorraine during this time, all the staff of the Golden Age Retreat and Community Hospice.

Those wishing to honor the memory of Lorraine can donate to your choice in lieu of flowers.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Allmon Dugger Cotton handled arrangements.