Lorrie L. Kaltenbaugh, 50, of Strasburg, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in her home.

A daughter of Robert and Shirley (Davis) Hendrix, she was born August 24, 1972 in Canton, Ohio.

Lorrie worked at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for eleven years as a Medical Assistant. She loved having fun and traveling, especially to the ocean. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them, along with her two puppies, Abbie and Annie.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband, Derik Kaltenbaugh of 30 years, whom she married Feb. 15, 1992; and son, Robbie Kaltenbaugh.

Lorrie was preceded in death by her grandparents, and brother, Corrie Hendrix in 1974.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Wells officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.