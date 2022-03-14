Lorrin James Eick, of Uhrichsville, (Ike to his friends), passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2022, at Alliance Community Hospital after a long battle with COPD.

He was born Friday, Aug. 13, 1954, to Jim and Joy Eick of Carrollton.

He was a graduate of Carrollton High School in 1972, where he excelled in Speech and Debate; Barbershop Quartet; many musical productions; marching, concert, and pep bands; Buckeye Boys Band; and was the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Band Award. He went on to major in Music Education at Bowling Green State University.

He married Beth Harsh in 1974 and had 3 children.

Lorrin was a free spirit with a flare for the dramatic and a lover of adventure, whether panning for gold in South Dakota, working his silver and turquoise claim in Arizona, or driving the open road in his Big Truck. Others would say he was quite the chef. He was a formidable chess opponent, avid reader, political analyst, and a gifted musician, whether playing piano, saxophone, or guitar, but it is the gift of his beautiful voice that will be missed most of all. He was a self-proclaimed “Jack-of-all-trades-master-of-nothing.” But he was a hard worker whose motto was, “If you’re going to be a ditch-digger, be the best damn ditch-digger there ever was,” which has greatly shaped his children’s lives.

He will be infinitely missed.

He is survived by his children, Lorri (Greg) Garrison, Anitra Meek, Kristofer (Tammy Stitz) Eick; his mother, Joy Eick; siblings, Terry Eick, Cindy Campitelli, Tim (Sandy) Eick; 14 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews; and family friend, Walter (Billie) Burdett.

He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 19 years, Barbie Burdett; father, Jim Eick; in-laws, Tim Campitelli and Chris Eick; grandson, Isaiah Meek; grandparents, Clarence and Martha Eick and Lawrence and Dalia Hubbard; and his beloved aunt, Ruth White.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mineral City Church of the Nazarene, 4705 Center Street, Mineral City, OH 44656, immediately followed by a memorial service.