Louis Abraham, 87

On Monday, March 13, 2023, Louis Abraham, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at the age of 87.

Louis was preceded in death by the love of his life, Auguste, wife of 61 years. Their love story started in Germany while Louis was serving our country in the Army.

Louis is survived by daughter, Alica (Jim) DeGarmo; sons, Louis (Brenda) Abraham, and Robert (Diane) Abraham; grandchildren, Joshua (Tara) Capes, Krystal (Jamie) Burrows, and Robert (Tiffany) Abraham; and six great-grandchildren, Talon and Karlie Capes, Ella, Jordon, and Jayla Burrows, and Harper Abraham.

He enjoyed a successful career in the banking industry, finally retiring from Minerva Bank of Ohio Banking Corp. He held memberships to the Moose, the Oriels, and the Eagles. In Carrollton, Ohio, where he raised his family, he was always involved in his community. He coached little league and started the Boys and Girls Club Chapter in that area. He was the Commodore of the Atwood Yacht Club, being the only commodore to be elected by the people and not appointed. In Barefoot Bay, Florida, where he and Auguste resided the last 20 years, Louis was involved in the Little Theater and was horseshoe champion many years running.

Louis leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, jokes, and beautiful singing voice. He blessed many people with singing the National Anthem at events, country music, and Frank Sinatra songs. At the end of the day, he truly “Did it his way”.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his honor to his church, St. Anthony Orthodox Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 267, Melbourne, FL 32902.

Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1623 North Central Ave., Sebastian, FL 32958.