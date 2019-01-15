Louis E. Maurer, 88

Louis E. “Farmer” Maurer, 88, died early Monday morning at his home with his family beside him.

Louis was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Michigan, a son of the late Francis and Berdella Snyder Maurer.

Louis lived most of his life in the Salineville area coming from Michigan when he was young to farm on the homestead the rest of his life. He was catholic by faith and attended St. John’s Church in Kensington, OH. He was a dedicated bowler, being a member in Salineville, Hanoverton and Carrollton bowling leagues. He also enjoyed watching football. He had many friends and knew no strangers. He could and would talk to anyone.

Louis will be missed by his wife, Betty Naugle Maurer at home; three daughters, Norma (Tom) Brantch of Carrollton, OH, Judy (Jeff) Beall of Canton, OH, Jean Culp of Salineville, OH; four sons, Ed (Joni) Maurer of Carrollton, OH, Matt (Rita) Maurer of Bloomingdale, OH, Jeff (Kim) Maurer of Guilford Lake, OH, Mark (Jan) Maurer of Carrollton, OH; four brothers, Ralph Maurer of North Canton, OH, John Maurer of Massillon, OH, Leroy Maurer of Canton, OH, Pat (Crystal) Maurer of Mansfield, OH; four sisters, Mary Webster of Florida, Agnes DeVaul of Massillon, OH, Elizabeth (Jim) Tully of North Carolina, Patty Ann Eberhardt of Orville, OH, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Louis Maurer Jr., six brothers, Joe, Anthony, Albert, Bobby, Peter and Augest Maurer, and one sister, Helen Pittman.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Summitville, OH with Father Stephen Wassi of the church officiating.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Summitville, OH.

Family and friends may call at St. John’s Church one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Louis’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH. 44663.