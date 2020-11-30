Louis “Paul” Jones, 76

Louis “Paul” Jones, or Louie as some of his friends called him, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away at the age of 76 on Nov. 24, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID.

He was born March 6, 1944 at his home in Kilgore, Ohio to Lucille (Long) and Frank Jones who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Sondra, and three children, Dave (Lisa) of California, Tanile (Mark) of Cadiz, and Andy (Jess) of Cadiz; grandchildren, Cameron, Brandon, Nikki, Wil, Taylor, and Kira; siblings, Neala Howell, Janey McIntire, and Jim (Geri) Long; and many nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

He worked at Y&O Coal Company and Mine Safety and Health Administration, which is where he retired from in 2003 after 34 years of service.

He was a very social person and loved to be with people and laugh and make them laugh. He always had a story to tell anyone that would listen. He always had a smile on his face!! He loved to travel and always had some place in mind that he wanted to go. He loved life and lived it to the fullest!!!!

His favorite thing to do was to go to the Jewett Sportsman Club and visit and socialize with his friends. Those people will always be some of his favorite people. So, a very special thank you to all of you…he so enjoyed spending time with you!!

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

In his honor and love for kids, memorial contributions can be made to Help Me Grow, Winter Coat Project, 115 West Warren Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.