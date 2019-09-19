Louise E. Furbee, 98, of Bergholz, OH passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Golden Age Retreat.

She was born Sept. 7, 1921 in Toronto, OH, a daughter of the late Russell and Nancy (Morrow) Watkins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Furbee; a son, Alex “Bud” Furbee; grandchildren, Tyra and George II; and great-grandchild, George III.

Louise was a member of the Bergholz United Methodist Church and the Bergholz Senior Citizens.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Harsh, Pat (Larry) Patterson and Sue Hackathorn; two sons, David (Naomi) Furbee and Nelson (Theresa) Furbee; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-granchildren; and 28 great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Sunday, Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.