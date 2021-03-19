Lowell E. Hilty, 83, of rural Dellroy, passed away at home March 12, 2021, after a short illness.

Lowell was born Aug. 5, 1937 in Orrville, Ohio, a son of the late Evert and Mabel (Brillhart) Hilty.

He is survived by his sister, Jean Sickles, and two children, Eric (Rhoda) Hilty and Heidi (John) Neininger.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Brinkman Hilty; a brother, Robert; a son, Randy, and two infant grandchildren.

As a retired U.S. Navy veteran of 21 years, he lived in Mineral City and Carrollton before moving to the Dellroy area. Lowell loved to travel, watch old westerns, football and wrestling and was a life member of the Mineral City Carr-Bailey American Legion Post #519. He was the one who his family looked up to with loving trust and pride. Lowell was a helper with a willing hand, an adviser and the finest kind of friend. Along with his children, Lowell leaves behind his adoring partner, Donna Sullivan, five grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the Community Hospice team for their care and comfort for Lowell and his family during this difficult time.

Those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, OH 44615.

According to his wishes, following cremation, the family will hold a private graveside service in German Cemetery in Mineral City.

The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of final arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.