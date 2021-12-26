Lucas “Luke” Charles Piatt, 35, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 8, 1986, in Winter Park, FL, to Tom and Gale Piatt of Salineville.

Luke married his one and only love, Heather, in 2009, after being childhood sweethearts for many years. Through their love they gave this world three beautiful children, Peyton, Caleb, and Alyssa. Luke loved his family with his whole heart.

Luke is also survived by his brother, Brandon (Amy) Piatt of East Liverpool; two sisters, Kristen Sturm of East Liverpool, and Lindsay (Tony) Wegrzyn of Palmer, AK; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jr. and Barb Harvey; sister-in-law, Ashley Harvey; grandparents, Charles and Helen Hetherington; grandmother, Helen Piatt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and childhood friends.

He was preceded in death by his “Pap”, Tom Piatt, and brother-in-law, Chris Sturm.

Luke was a loving, hardworking, fun-loving young man who was taken much too soon and will be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to honor and remember Luke’s life.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.