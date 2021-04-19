Lucille Carolyn (Jones) Hoobler, 98, of Dellroy, Ohio, passed away peacefully April 17, 2021 in Hilliard, Ohio surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 23, 1923 to the late John F. and Bertha (Kelly) Jones, Lucille lived 93 years in Dellroy and moved to Hilliard in 2016 to be closer to her family.

Lucille graduated from Dellroy High School, class of 1941, and had been an active member of Dellroy United Methodist Church, serving as pianist and organist for 73 years. She worked at the Surety Rubber Company in Carrollton, Atwood Lake Lodge, and retired from The Charter Bank (formerly Cummings Bank) in 1988.

She was a member of Orange Rebekah Lodge #784 and served as pianist for many years, and also a member of Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary #428, and United Methodist Women where she served as president and secretary.

Lucille loved life and was very devoted to her family, grandchildren, friends, her church and her music. She was a longtime bowler at Carroll Lanes and Atwood Lanes, and also a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Lebron James.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hoobler, who passed away Nov. 17, 2005 after 59 years of marriage; two brothers, Kenneth Jones and Floyd Jones; three sisters, Elizabeth Jones, Irene (Jones) Roof, Pauline (Jones) Hoyt; and nephew, John K. Jones Jr.

Lucille is survived by two sons, Dennis Scott (Nancy) Hoobler of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and their children, Angie and Andrew, and James Robert (Lee Ann) Hoobler of Hilliard, Ohio, and their children, Adam Peters, Ryan Hoobler, and Kaitlyn (Chris) Schuler; great granddaughter, Bella; sister-in-law, Evelyn Jones of Dellroy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Capital City Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucille’s memory to Dellroy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Dellroy, OH 44620 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

Family will receive friends at Dellroy United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., where funeral services will follow at 12 p.m.

Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, OH.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was honored to assist the family with services.