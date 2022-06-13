Lucille F. Bullock, 89, of Carrollton, went on to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Milfield to Forest “Fuzzy” and Phoebe “Geraldini” (Phillips) Allen.

She grew up in Akron and then moved to Columbus. She was a pastor’s wife and homemaker. She is a member of the 5th Ave. Wesleyan Church in Columbus.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ernest Bullock whom she married May 27, 1955; daughter, Penny (Denny) Wood of Bradenton, FL; son, Michael (Marsha Mangun) Bullock of Carrolton; 4 grandchildren, Christina Shover, Rustin Bullock, Brandon Bullock, Timothy “TJ” Shover; 4 great grandchildren, Zara Bullock, Tegan Bullock, Gracie Shover, and Jaxson Shover; and her 3 granddogs, Max, Remington and Oreo.

She is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Jean, Joann and Betty.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Centreville Village for their wonderful care over the years.

