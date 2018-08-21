Lucille P. Michel, 88

Lucille P. Michel of Carrollton passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2018 at the age of 88. She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Louisville to the late Otto and Nellie (Miller) Haren. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her life exemplified her deep faith and dedication to her family. She loved playing euchre and scrabble, crossword puzzles, singing with her family, cooking for a crowd, and was a second mom to many.

In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; sons, Lee and James; brothers, Donald, Robert, Harry, Paul, George, Tom and Bernard; and sisters, Rita, Lillian, Margaret and Jean.

She is survived by six children, Julia (Charles) Lane, Debbie Michel, Janet Michel, Paul (Lori) Michel, Karen (Dan) Crookston, Thomas (DeeDee) Michel and Nancy (Raymond) Gallegos; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis (Nancy) Haren, and a sister, Carol Langanke.

Lucille’s family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 17 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Requiem Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Internment immediately following services in St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Hospice of Carroll County or St. Vincent De Paul Society. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.paqueletfalk.com.