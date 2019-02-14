Lucinda M. Grindstaff, 60, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Arbors at Minerva.

She was born in Dennison Aug. 4, 1958 to Paul and Lois (Barcus) Rose.

She graduated from Minerva High School in 1977. She was a housewife and had worked at Denny’s Market and Ameridial in Minerva. She was a member of the Sandy Valley Baptist Temple and loved crocheting and crafting.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Grindstaff, whom she married Oct. 9, 1976; a daughter, Debbie (Tom) Matheson of Navarre; a son, Troy (Charity) Grindstaff of Carrollton; a sister, Carol Bugh of Canton; a brother, Ronnie (Jean) Rose of Canton; 3 grandchildren, Jazmine Matheson, Alex Matheson, and Trinity Grindstaff.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Kate Truex; 2 brothers, John and Mike “Toad” Rose and a grandson, Trevor Grindstaff.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. John Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Baxter Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11-12 prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfunealhome.com.