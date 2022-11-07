Lucy E. Koehler, 87, of Marysville, formerly of Carrollton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

She was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Scio, Ohio to the late Ernest and Mary Dutton Singhaus.

A member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Carrollton, she served as organist/pianist and Sunday school teacher. She also was narrator for the choir cantatas for many years. She also was the founder of “The Red Chatters” – a Red Hat Society group within the church. An educator for 32 years, most of her teaching career was with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, where she taught at the Augusta and Bell Herron schools. A poet, she served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by sharing her writing gifts in hopes that others would come to know Him, too.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death in 1999 by her husband of 42 years, Robert L. Koehler; a sister, Martha Chancey; brothers-in-law, George Chancey, Fred Koehler and George Koehler.

She is survived by two daughters, Robin (John) Fraser of Geelong, Australia, and Debbie (Wayne) Engle of Marysville; a son, Robert “Mike” (Shannon) Koehler of Ft. Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Chris Conner, Marie Fraser, Megan Kish, Erinn (Kellen) Snanigan, Jason (Mackenzie) Kish, Bradley Koehler, Brian Koehler and Brandon Koehler; step-grandchildren, Holly (Nathan) Heerdt, Joe (Bettie) Engle, Susan (Neal Lund) Engle, Kristina (Joey) Lawson, Kevin Cutting, Amber Cutting, Heather Wisniewski-Luna and Hunter Cutting; 7 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Lucy was a participant in an Essential Tremor study being conducted through Yale University. When she enrolled in the study in 2017, she passionately said, “I am going to Yale!” Through the research of her brain upon her death, she wanted to make a difference in the lives of others suffering with Essential Tremors.

Funeral services are 12 noon Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to International Essential Tremor Foundation, P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa, Kansas 66285-4005.