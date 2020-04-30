Lucy M. Jennings, 79, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl Jennings and Gertrude Ada Swift Jennings; sisters, Helen Fritzley, Virginia Matthews, and Betsy Lyons; a brother, Reed Brenton; a grandson, Jody R. Burnworth II; and her fur baby, Punky.

Lucy is survived by her children, Sharon Courtney of Canton, Eric Burnworth of Oak Harbor, Patty Barto of Waynesburg, Lana (Terry) Gruber of Minerva, and Jody Burnworth of Canton; sister, Louisa Ann Withers; special niece, Michelle; brother, Sam Brenton; her little buddy, great grandson, Geno Randa; 14 grandkids, 23 great grandkids; and special friends, Newell and Margaret Ledford.

Due to COVID concerns, the family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date.