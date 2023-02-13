Lyle A. Babe, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Harold E. and Gertrude Mae (Carney) Babe, he was born June 13, 1946, in Charleston, WV.

Lyle worked in the oil fields for many years, and after retiring, he enjoyed driving for the Amish community. He loved collecting old vehicles and fixing them up, as well as working in his garage.

He is survived by three brothers, Gerald (Christa) Babe, Thomas Babe, and Allen (Betty) Babe; four sisters, Joyce Peoples, June (Jim) Baker, Sylvia (Dave) Morrison, and Shirley Ann Carlile; brother-in-law, Chuck Keyser; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Keyser.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.