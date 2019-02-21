Lynn M. Markley, 80

Lynn McMaster Markley, 80, of Canton, OH, passed away peacefully Feb. 19 at his home surrounded by loved ones, after an extended illness.

He was born in Lee Twp., Carroll County, OH Aug. 18, 1938 to the late Charles Sparks and Florence McMaster Markley. Additionally, Lynn was preceded in death by his brother, Charles William Markley and an infant son, John Richard Markley.

A devoted husband and family man, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ina Marie Markley; children, Dr. Jerry (Antoinette) Markley of West Lafayette, IN; David (Rebecca) Markley of White Lake, MI; and Margaret Elisabeth (Dan) Branch of North Canton. Lynn will be lovingly remembered by his 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A lifelong learner and 1956 graduate of Carrollton High School, Lynn went on to study at Cleveland State University, obtaining a Bachelors degree in Chemistry from Mount Union College (1960), and an MBA from The University of Akron (1966). In 2010, Lynn was inducted into the Carrollton High School Hall of Fame.

A recognized authority on rubber and polymer compounding, Lynn started his career in rubber working at General Tire and then Dunlop NA, where he rose to the position of Chief Chemist. At The Uniroyal Tire Company, Lynn worked his way through product engineering to be promoted to Director, Tire Engineering and Director, Corporate Quality Assurance. Upon retiring from The Michelin North American Tire Company, Lynn also worked as the Director of Quality for Little Tykes and finally as the Executive Director for the Canton Friendship Center serving 1000+ people in the Stark County area.

A funeral service in memory of Lynn will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 304 2nd St. NW, Carrollton, OH, with Rev. Dan Branch officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Carroll County.