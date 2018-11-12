M. Arlene Manfull, 90, of Dover and formerly Carrollton, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

She was born April 9, 1928, in Canton to Homer and Laura (Renzenbrink) Harsh.

She retired from the family dairy farm which she and her husband, Don, owned for 24 years near Augusta, and had worked for Thomas Drug Store and Dillon Drug Store both in Minerva. She was a member of the Augusta Christian Church and former member of the Pattersonville Grange and Augusta Ruritan Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, R. Don Manfull, who died in 2011; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Pam Manful; a son Alvin Manfull; 2 sisters, Dorothy Jenkins and Zelda Noble; 4 brothers, Dave, Walt, Roy and Earl Harsh. She is survived by daughter, Debra Sankar of New Philiadelphia; 4 grandchildren, Jaime (Chad) Miller of Dover, Amber (Erik) Dursik of Columbus, Jessica Sankar of Dover and Luke Sankar of CA; 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Twila Carpenter of Canton; and a brother, Dale (Ginny) Harsh of Chagrin Falls.

Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Will Balint officiating. Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery with a meal following in the Augusta Christian Church. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home from 11-1 on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Christian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.