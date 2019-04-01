Mabel E. Weals, 97

Mabel E. Weals (nee Scott), 97, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Claude Roy and Annie Brooks Scott.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, George E. Weals; son, Scott Bruce; her brother, Donald (Agnes), and sister, Lillian Pearl.

She is survived by son, Dennis; daughter, Janice (Kenneth); a niece, Donna Jean; her cherished 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great – great grandchildren.

Mabel lived in Amsterdam all of her life. She loved her town, church and many life-long friends. She was a wonderful homemaker, welcoming all that walked through her door, and she enjoyed spending time tending to the flowerbeds around her home. She appreciated the simple joys of each new day and loved her family most of all. We love her with all our hearts. She will be missed every day.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with Pastor Kathy Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in East Springfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.