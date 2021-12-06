Mabel Evelyn Zurcher, 84, of Miltonvale, KS, and formerly of Carrollton, went to join her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, KS.

A daughter of the late Theodore Alfred and Clara Mae Smith Bergey, she was born July 13, 1937, in Flint, MI.

Mabel was a friend to everyone. She was a mother, wife, pastor’s wife, sister, and grandmother, known affectionately as “Granny”. She loved her family and most of all she loved her Lord and Savior, serving Him with all her heart. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her three daughters, Janet (Rev. Dan) Burgess of Belleview, FL, Diane (Rev. David) Mahin of Miltonvale, KS, and Barbara (Rev. Rodney) Parks of Harrisburg, PA; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Sue) Sodeman of Flushing, MI; and sister, Jane (Byrna) Benesh of Wheeling, WV.

Along with her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Dale Zurcher in 2003, whom she married Nov. 22, 1955; infant son, Robert Dale Zurcher Jr.; three sisters, Betty Davis, Jennie Mae O’Mara, and Myrna Kluetenberg; and foster parents, Rev. Donald and Elaine Sodeman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, officiated by Rev. Stanley Grabill.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.