Mabel Pitts, 100, of Carrollton, and formerly of Hanoverton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in her sleep.

She was born in McCombs, KY, Dec. 19, 1921, to Willie and Oka Justice.

She married Garvin Pitts on Aug. 31, 1937, in Endicott, KY, and together they raised seven children.

She is survived by her children, Geneva, Douglas, Richard and Larry; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 26 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, George Allen Justice of Lisbon.

Mabel worked ten years at Damascus Metals and five years at Worthington Industries, retiring in 1983. Mabel was a member of the Hanoverton Christian Church and the Free Will Baptist church.

Mabel was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Garvin on Nov. 27, 2012; two sons, Bill and Robert; a daughter, Jenetta Pitts; three sisters, Chloe Clemens, Dorothy Meyers and Mavis Blackburn.

Calling hours will be Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 1 p.m.

The burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.