Madeline M. Baker

Madeline Baker

August 24, 1929 – October 22, 2021

From her humble beginnings as one of eight children who was born in Carroll County and grew up in Carrollton, Ohio, Madeline Marie Baker (née Madleen Mree Cassidy) has gone onto glory to live forever in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her recent homegoing has resulted in a new address: 888 Mansion Way, City of New Jerusalem, Kingdom of Heaven.

Just two months after celebrating a joy-filled 92nd birthday with family, Madeline passed away at home with love and prayers surrounding her and God’s peace filling the room.

Madeline was the mother of four children: Son, George Raymond (Rebecca) Baker of Waterford, CA; daughters, Ellen Kay (Tobie) Cecil of Marina, CA, Taberah Gem (Robert) Carter of Modesto, CA, and Deborah B. (Bradley) Smith of Citrus Heights, CA.

Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, Vern Ed and Pearl Ellen Cassidy of Carrollton, Ohio; three brothers, Paul Cassidy, Lee Cassidy, and Bobby Cassidy; four sisters, Kay Kommel, Maude Brackin, Mary Boley and Ruth Biddle; and her former husband of 24 years and father of her children, George Clayton Baker of Sandyville, Ohio.

Madeline leaves behind her four children, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt Tanny.

Madeline’s spiritual roots grew in the Methodist Church until she had a life-changing, born-again experience at age 21 when a door-to-door Bible salesman not only sold her the Good Book, but he also sold her the truth that she was a sinner in need of a Savior! That day Madeline accepted Jesus Christ into her heart and began a new relationship with Him that would last a lifetime.

Madeline joined the Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) in Amsterdam, Ohio, where she served as both Secretary and Treasurer. Then after poring over the Scripture (Acts Chapter 2), she was miraculously baptized in the Holy Ghost and fire which matched the flaming red hair she was famous for.

In 1962, Madeline joined her husband in ministry after he received a life-transforming vision along with God’s supernatural call to preach; so together they entered into full-time, living-by-faith ministry for over a decade.

Following the heavenly mandate, the couple worked in Christian service as the Lord led them into pastoral, preaching and evangelistic work. They also helped to establish a school, church, and orphanage in India.

Madeline spent a total of over 59 years in ministry teaching the Bible and counseling. She received nomination for an honorary doctoral degree in theology from a renowned Bible college in Ireland.

“Mother, you are greatly loved and we – your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – pray that you will look down from the Balcony of Heaven as a newly-minted member of the Great Cloud of Witnesses and cheer us onto victory in our collective Christian race until we are reunited with you and other family members who have been ushered into the Pearly Gates ahead of us!”

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the family in care of Taberah Carter, 925 Brady Avenue, Modesto, California 95350.

Madeline will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” (Psalm 116:15).