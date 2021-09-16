Madelyn Eileen Noble passed away peacefully at home Sept. 13, 2021.

Maddy was born May 5, 1922, in Malvern, Ohio, to Joseph and Elizabeth Williams.

She married Earl J. Noble Jan. 20, 1949.

Maddy was a longtime member of the Pythian Sisters. She and Shorty (Earl) enjoyed running the Kraut Shak at the Algonquin Mill festival for many years.

Maddy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers; six sisters; and beloved nieces and nephews.

She is survived by sons, Alan and Charlie (Lisa); grandchildren, Jaaron (Michelle), Megan and Morgan; great-granddaughter Ava; step great-grandchildren, Alexis and Bryce; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Charles) and Doris; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Oct. 4.

Memorial contributions may be made to The March of Dimes, 1550 Crystal Dr., Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601.

