Major Corwin A. Moser, Jr., born in Minerva, Ohio, passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 85 at his home in Poulsbo, Washington.

During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 22 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Jean Moser; his daughter, Lianne Morgan and husband Toby; son, Scott Moser; granddaughter, Sarah Newman and husband Darell; siblings, Ruth Felger and Kenneth Moser and wife Deanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corwin and Nora Moser; siblings, Wilbur Moser, Mamie Custer, Robert Moser, and Nellie Moser.

As per Corwin’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/tacoma-cremation.