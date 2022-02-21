Marcella A. Myers, 81, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday morning Feb. 20, 2022, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late John and Kate Arbogast Dunlap, she was born July 27, 1940, in Canton, Ohio.

Marcella worked briefly at TRW in Minerva and Affiliated Products in Carrollton but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker taking care of her family. She was a Christian by faith during her life.

Marcella is survived by her husband, Bill Myers; four children, Monica Lynn (Tom) Marsh, Billie Dawn Campbell, Lisa Kaye (Jack) Schandel, and Galen (Bob) Corra; seven grandchildren, Josh Lumley, Jamie Dornack, Lindsay Schandel, Harley Schandel, Kody Schandel, Bobby Corra and Alex Corra; two great grandchildren; and a brother, Gene (Donna) Dunlap.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that donations be made in Marcella’s name to either Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.