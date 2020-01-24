Mareva Dawn Karas, 50, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, NC.

She was born Sept. 21,1969 in Canton, Ohio to Donald Eugene Hauenstein and Patricia Ann McArthur.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia McArthur; fiancé, Douglas Ott; 3 children, Angel (Patrick) McKinney, Terra Cale, and James (Amber) Himes; two sisters, Donelle (Dwayne) Kiser and Angela Hauenstein; five grandchildren, Jacob, Mattis, Serenity, Jameson, and Westley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hauenstein; a sister, Teresea Ann Ritchie; a brother, Allen Ray Roudebush; grandparents, Ernest L. McArthur and Martha B. Smith Brooks, and Richard and Eva Hauenstein; and a nephew, Andrew Michael Miller.

A memorial service was held Jan. 22 at Church of Christ on Moody Ave. in Carrollton, Ohio.