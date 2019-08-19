Margaret A. “Marge” Collins, 82, of Carrollton, died early Sunday morning, Aug. 11, 2019 in the Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar after a short illness.

She was born Sept. 28, 1936 in Cleveland, OH and was the daughter of the late Austin and Thelma Klein Ulrich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Alan Collins, Sr. and Thomas G. Collins, Jr., and a brother, Thomas “Butch” Ulrich.

A graduate of Central Catholic High School in Canton, she retired as a bookkeeper for Ohio Valley Accounting in Minerva following more than 20 years of service. She sang with the Carrolltones choir group and was an artist who created paintings of ships, boats, and barns, among others with oil paints. Marge was an active member of the Navarre Bethlehem Township Historical Society to benefit the Mathews House Museum. She also enjoyed her time sitting outside on her patio and visiting with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gene Collins, Sr., whom she married Oct. 4, 1956; a daughter, Lori Norris of Barnhill, OH; a sister, Darlene Sterner of Navarre, OH; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.