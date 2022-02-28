Margaret Adele Miller, 88, of Carrollton, died Feb. 28, 2022, at Aultman Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

She was born April 5, 1933, in Steubenville, to Nina and Monroe Meteer.

She graduated from Perrysville High School and attended Columbus Business College. Aside from the time she spent working at the Pentagon for the Air Force while her husband served in the Army, she lived the rest of her life in Carroll County.

While raising her family and helping on the family farm she also worked as a secretary for several businesses including the Carroll County Auditor, the Soil Conservation Service, Tri Superior Construction, Ohio Dept. of Transportation in New Philadelphia, and the Carroll County Board of Elections, from where she retired after serving as director for five years.

Adele served on the Harcatus board and on the board of the Council on Aging here in Carrollton.

Adele is survived by her husband of 69 years, Royal (Smokie) Miller, whom she married June 12, 1952; a daughter, Susan Miller of Carrollton; two granddaughters, Kyan Miller of Kenosha, WI, and Eimi Miller of Yokosuka, Japan; six great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kiechan Miller of Yokosuka, Japan; one sister, Esther Yost of Rockford, IL; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Miller of Scio, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a son, Randel Miller and two sisters, Alma Meteer and Grace Anne Meteer.

At her request, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at Perrysville Cemetery.

She had also requested no services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.