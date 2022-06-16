Margaret Ann Whittington, 85, of Malvern, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Margaret was born in Canton, Ohio, on Oct. 5, 1936, to Bryan and Mabel (Hoffee) Gordon.

Margaret was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She worked at the First National Bank of Canton, Malvern Branch. She enjoyed sewing and baking.

Margaret is survived by a son, Dr. David (Cristine) Whittington of Alliance; a daughter, Marcia (Randy) Hubbard of Malvern; and two grandchildren, Noah Whittington and Dr. Morgan (Josh) Hubbard.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Whittington; two daughters, Lori Ann and Lisa Ann Whittington; and a brother, William Gordon.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Father Vic Cinson of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern Historical Society, 108 E. Porter St., Malvern, OH 44644.

Many thanks to family and friends who were such a great help in this difficult time.

