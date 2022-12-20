Margaret C. Garrett, 73, of Carrollton, passed away in her home Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

A daughter of the late Eli H. and Hazel (Clark) Riggle, she was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Canton, Ohio.

Throughout her lifetime, Margaret enjoyed doing cross stitch and was an avid reader. She loved to go fishing with her husband, Darrell and helped raise a variety of animals on their family farm in Perrysville but was especially fond of the goats. She enjoyed gardening and planting many different types of trees around the property, including the maple tree where she would watch the hummingbirds.

Margaret is survived by two sons, David E. Garrett and Darrell (Tracy) Garrett, Jr.; daughter, Annette (Robert) Nichols; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell E. Garrett Sr. in 2007; her brother, Donny, and sister, Nancy.

Per Margaret’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.