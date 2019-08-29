Margaret E. Brownfield, 93, of Bergholz and Dover, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton.

She was born March 1, 1926 in Alliance, OH to Robert and Anna (Lanam) Curtis.

She co-owned with her husband, the Brownfield Lumber Company in Bergholz for 46 years and was a member of Mt. Shilo Baptist Church in Cadiz, OH.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Brownfield, who died in 1998; three sons, Kenneth, Gary and Jay Brownfield; and a sister, Aileen Gorman.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Marshall of Eaton, Ginger Burns of East Rochester, and Elizabeth Brownfield of Massillon; a sister-in-law, Fran Brownfield of Steubenville; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial was in Fairmount Memorial Park in Alliance.