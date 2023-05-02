Margaret (Eick) Roof, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Arbors at Minerva.

Born Nov. 10, 1939, in Canton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late David and Gladys (Moffett) Eick.

Margaret graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957. She enjoyed baking cookies and cakes, especially at Christmas. She loved spending time with her family and friends most of all.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jesse Roof, whom she married June 30, 1957; two sons, Greg (Martha) and Mike (Marty) Roof; daughter, Beth Roof; five grandchildren, Cory (Jamie) Roof, Morgan (Tim) Shirah, Jesse (Haley), Holly, and Mattie Roof; and two great-grandchildren, Colson and Sage Roof.

Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

A memorial service will be held noon Friday, May 12, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Craig Warner officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret’s memory to the Carroll County Friendship Center at Carroll County Council on Aging (CCCOA,) P.O. Box 14, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.