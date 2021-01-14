Margaret Lucille Elliott, 71, of Amsterdam, passed away Jan. 11, 2021, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Daughter of the late Amos and Allie Guy Boggess, she was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Amsterdam, Ohio.

She was a member of the Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Malissa Blackburn; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Blackburn and Carolyn (Alek) Ricklic; and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Reed, Blake, and Emily; and adopted daughter, Sandy Griffith.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy R. Elliott in 1996; daughter, Lisa Elliott; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

A public graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Simmons Ridge Cemetery in Amsterdam.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.