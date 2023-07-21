Margaret M. Hinebaugh, 83, of Carrollton, passed away, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Princeton, WV, to Walter and Geraldine (Pennington) Hall.

She was a housewife and had worked for the Hoover Company and Merit Plastics. She is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Canton and loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hinebaugh, who died in 2011, and a son, David Myers, who died in 2012.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Ron) Bailey of Malvern, and Brenda (Brian) Elder of Malvern; son, Dewayne (Sue) Foster of Waynesburg; sister, Nancy Parsons of Canton; brother, Rick Kitts of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Chris, Tiffany, Nathan, Ashley, Trevor, and Paige; 8 great-grandchildren, Madison, Brooke, Evan, Alyssa, Kayla, Mariah, Hunter and Teaghan; and her favorite fur baby, Barney.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 27, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Bill Parsons officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions and a special thank you may be made to the Carroll County Transit or Carroll County Friendship Center.

