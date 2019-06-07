Marie Andrews, 89, passed away June 4, 2019.

She was born Nov. 18, 1929 to the late Julius and Anna Nemeth.

Marie was a registered nurse who graduated from Ohio Valley School of Nursing in 1951 at the top of her class. She worked her entire life compassionately and professionally caring for her patients. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, fishing, RV’ing, trips to Florida and spending time with her family and cat, Tommy.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Miller; Donald (Mary) Andrews; Rebecca Wolf and Jeff (Jonna) Andrews; a brother, David Nemeth; grandchildren, Rick, Joe, Allison, Jason, Jenny, Joshua, Erin and Stephen and great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends.

Services were held Monday at Bacher Funeral Home in Norton, OH, with interment at Harlem Springs Cemetery in Carroll County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Marie’s family at the funeral home website: BacherFuneralHome.com.