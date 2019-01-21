Marilyn M. Rine, 74, of Minerva, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

She was born Oct. 23, 1944 in Canton to the late Homer “Pete” and Esther (Speakman) Totten. She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where she had worked for over 45 years. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1962. She is a member of the VFW Aux. Post #4120 in Minerva.

She is survived by a sister, Kay (Ken) Lewis of Minerva; a brother, Richard Totten of Minerva; 2 nieces, Kendra Wristen of East Canton and Kasey (Troy) Soles of East Canton; an aunt, Ethel Wise of FL and many cousins and in-laws and very caring neighbors, Dave and Danette Poteet and family, especially little Ava.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Matthew R. Rine, who died in 2002.

A private family service will be held with burial in Liberty Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com