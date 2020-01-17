Marion B. Peterson “Jr.”, formerly of Carrollton, went home to be with his Lord at Aultman Alliance Hospital on Jan. 16, 2020 under the loving care of Hospice. He had resided at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio since Jan. 5, 2018.

He was born in Unionport, Ohio, a son of the late Marion B. and Mary Neola (McBain) Peterson on Jan. 27, 1924.

Marion was married Jan. 16, 1953 to the former Dorothy J. Baker, who died Dec. 9, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Saundra K. (Dale) Chryst of Alliance; his son, Alan L. (Cindy) Peterson of Carrollton; his brothers, Ronald (Etta Mae) of Carrollton and Robert (Helen) of Louisville; sister-in-law, Shirley Peterson of Alliance; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Mull, Dorothy Newburn, Josephine Cole, Margaret Davis and Betty Baker; and by his brothers, Owen, Dean, Max, and William Peterson.

Marion was a WWII veteran who served as a Corporal in the Army Air Corps overseas in England and France. He was retired from the Surety Rubber Company (43 years) and Myers Tin Shop (12 years) in Carrollton.

Marion was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple. He enjoyed “puttering” around his garage and took up woodworking as a hobby.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crandall Medical Center, Dr. Vrable and staff, and those who cared for Marion at Aultman Alliance Hospital. Memorials may be made to the Carrollton Baptist Temple or the Oaks Foundation, c/o Copeland Oaks.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with full military honors. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.